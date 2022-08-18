PTI leader Shah Farman appears before FIA team in funding case

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governor and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Farman on Thursday appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team in Peshawar in connection with the PTI’s foreign funding case.

Sources said that the former KP governor was handed over a questionnaire by the FIA team at the Agency’s office.

The FIA had also summoned former National Assembly (NA) speaker Asad Qaiser, PTI KP Finance Secretary Muhammad Imran and Finance Committee Member Muhammad Mohsin Daud in the same case today.

Sources disclosed that the PTI leaders would be questioned about Rs2.8 million worth transactions made through two private banks’ accounts.

The government had constituted a three-member team to probe the PTI’s foreign funding case following the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) report.