News Desk

PTI leader Shah Farman appears before FIA team in funding case

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governor and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Farman on Thursday appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team in Peshawar in connection with the PTI’s foreign funding case.

Sources said that the former KP governor was handed over a questionnaire by the FIA team at the Agency’s office.

The FIA had also summoned former National Assembly (NA) speaker Asad Qaiser, PTI KP Finance Secretary Muhammad Imran and Finance Committee Member Muhammad Mohsin Daud in the same case today.

Sources disclosed that the PTI leaders would be questioned about Rs2.8 million worth transactions made through two private banks’ accounts.

The government had constituted a three-member team to probe the PTI’s foreign funding case following the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) report.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

China continues work with Pakistan to bring CPEC benefits to local people: Spokesperson

National

People advised to shift to safer places amid more rain forecast in DG Khan, Rajanpur

National

PIMS declare Shahbaz Gill’s medical reports satisfactory

National

Indian police martyr prisoner in fake encounter in Jammu district

National

IHC orders IG Islamabad to probe into alleged torture of Shahbaz Gill

National

Holding talks with proscribed TTP is govt’s responsibility: Sirajul Haq

National

PTI releases schedule for nationwide rallies

Islamabad

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms Imran Khan’s media seminar as hypocrisy

Lahore

LHC rejects plea seeking PM Shehbaz Sharif’s disqualification

Lahore

CM Pervaiz Elahi gives nod to change Punjab chief secretary

1 of 8,837

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More