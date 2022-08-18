News Desk

PTI releases schedule for nationwide rallies

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday announced schedule for the nationwide rallies of the party.

According to a schedule issued by the PTI, Imran Khan will address grand rallies in 17 cities across the country. The PTI chairman will address a mammoth crowd in a rally in Rawalpindi on August 21.

He will also speak at public rally in Karachi on Friday, August 26, whereas the party will also hold rallies in Sukkur on Saturday, August 27 and Peshawar on Sunday, August 28.

They will also hold rallies in Jhelum on Monday, August 29 and in Attock on Wednesday, August 31.

According to the schedule, a grand rally will be held in Sargodha on Thursday, September 1, on Friday, September 2 in Gujrat, on Saturday, September 3 in Bahawalpur, where the rallies will also be held in Faisalabad, Mardan, Bahawalnagar, Multan and Sheikhupura on September 4, 6, 7, 8 and 9 respectively.

The PTI will also hold power shows in Gujranwala and Quetta on September 10 and 11.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

IHC orders IG Islamabad to probe into alleged torture of Shahbaz Gill

National

Holding talks with proscribed TTP is govt’s responsibility: Sirajul Haq

Islamabad

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms Imran Khan’s media seminar as hypocrisy

Lahore

LHC rejects plea seeking PM Shehbaz Sharif’s disqualification

Lahore

CM Pervaiz Elahi gives nod to change Punjab chief secretary

Islamabad

Six-member medical board in PIMS to examine Shahbaz Gill

National

ECP asks PTI to provide documents in Toshakhana case

Karachi

PTI changes venue of Karachi public gathering

Lahore

Relief efforts continue in inundated regions of Punjab: PDMA

National

Pak vs Ned: Netherlands bat against Pakistan in 2nd ODI

1 of 8,836

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More