Israr Ahmad

Punjab government appoints Saif Anwar Jhappa as DG RDA

RAWALPINDI  – Punjab government has transferred Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Capt (Retd) Tahir Zafar Abbasi here on Wednesday, informed sources.

Muhammad Saif Anwar Jhappa has been appointed as new DG RDA and a notification in this regard was issued by the Services and General Administration Department following orders of Chief Secretary Punjab, they said. Ex-DG Capt (Retd) Tahir Zafar Abbasi was ordered to report S&GAD, Lahore.

Meanwhile, Malik Ghazanfar Ali Awan, who was serving as Deputy Director Land Development, has also been transferred and posted as Director Land and Metropolitan and Traffic Engineering in RDA, sources added. The both newly appointed officers have assumed their charge.

 

 

