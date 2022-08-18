Punjab govt seeks new placements: 13 senior officers swap positions

Lahore – The newly formed coalition government of the PTI and PML-Q in Punjab continues to make important changes and reshuffling in provincial bureaucracy. As on Wednesday several bureaucrats have been transferred, repatriated and posted to new duties.

It is a common practice, especially in Punjab, that whichever government takes oath, it appoints the officers of its choice on important administrative places regardless of merit, credibility and abilities. Loyalty and obedience are the only criteria that the government looks at when it comes to making postings and transfers. It is done so that these officers serve political parties according to their desires and benefit them politically.

In Punjab’s bureaucracy, it has been observed that political affiliation of the officers is kept in mind while making important changes which is a very wrong and commendable practice. Their political affiliation of the officers can be determined through their past , work, postings and actions. On the other hand, these transfers and postings cost heavily to the taxpayers of Punjab, as when transfers are made the officers enjoy official residence, fuel, perks & privileges besides TA/DA (travel allowance & daily allowance). Because of these daily spate of transfers the routine work is on standstill and the public faces hindrance in getting their essential work done. Political leaning of the officers is the main cause of this uncertainty.

Meanwhile, in continuation of the current spate of reshuffle, 13 senior rank officers have been transferred and posted on Wednesday.

The Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Muhammad Umer Sher has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (Welfare), in place of Adeela Hafeez. The additional secretary (Welfare), S&GAD, Adeela Hafeez has been transferred and posted as additional secretary finance department against a vacant post.

Chief Executive Officer, (IDAP) Aman Anwar Kedawi has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary specialized Healthcare & Medical Education while Secretary to Punjab Government, communication & works department Mujahid Sherdil has been entrusted with additional charge as Chief Executive IDAP of the post vacated by him.

Additional Deputy Commissioner revenue Bahawalpur Shahid Imran Marth has been transferred and posted as deputy secretary local government & community development department against a vacant post.

Assistant commissioner Dunyapur M. Aitzaz Anjum has been promoted to BS-18 and in the cadre upon such promotion he is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner revenue Bahawalpur. DG Rawalpindi development authority (RDA), Capt (r) Tahir Zaffar Abbasi has been transferred and directed to report to S&GAD making him eligible to proceed on chevening scholarship 2022-2023. On the other hand, Additional Commissioner coordination Rawalpindi, M. Saif Anwar Jappa has been transferred and posted as DG (RDA) Rawalpindi, against a post vacated by Tahir Zaffar Abbasi.

Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala, Saira Omer in addition to her own duties has been given the additional charge of Commissioner, Gujranwala division.

Deputy secretary Governor’s secretariat, Nazia Mohal has been transferred and appointed as Additional Deputy Commissioner ( General), Lahore against a vacant post. Similarly, deputy secretary finance department Kanwal Batool has been transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of the CM, office, Punjab, for further adjustment as deputy secretary.

Ahmad Hassan Ranjha has been appointed as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Murree. He was previously serving as deputy secretary of the home department.

Meanwhile, commissioner Sargodha Division, Irshad Ahmad has been transferred and posted as secretary special education department. Secretary implementation to CM, Punjab Maryam Khan has transferred and posted as new commissioner Sargodha Division.

According to another official notifications, Director General Punjab, land records authority (PLRA) Muhammad Ali, has been transferred and posted as the new deputy commissioner Lahore. Deputy commissioner, Sahiwal, M. Khizar Afzal, has been transferred and posted as additional secretary primary & secondary healthcare department.

Similarly, deputy commissioner, Jehlum, Kamran Khan, has been transferred and posted as deputy commissioner Sahiwal. Director development & finance, Gujranwala, Nouman Hafeez has been transferred and posted as deputy commissioner, Jehlum.