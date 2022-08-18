Quack arrested while performing patient’s surgery

MUZAFFARGARH – Health department along with police raided Jawana Bangla area of tehsil Rangpur and arrested a quack red handed when he was performing a surgery, endangering the safety of the patient.

Working on a tip of special branch, the health department team along with police arrested the quack Anosh who was running an illegal hospital in the area as a surgeon for the last one year. During the raid, the health officials found that there was no proper operation theater, surgical equipment and other facilities at the illegal hospital.

The team arrested him when he was performing surgery to remove kidney stone of a patient. The health team sealed the hospital and handed over the quack to Rangpur police where a case has been registered against him.

Two shot injured over dispute

Two persons received bullet injuries over a dispute between two groups at Basti Mahray Wala Basera DG Khan Road Muzaffargarh on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a 55-year old Niaz Hussain and Muhammad Shahzad (24) residents of Basti Mahray Wala Basera had dispute with their relatives over some domestic issues. On Wednesday, the rival party attacked and shot both of them injured after an exchange of hot arguments.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the injured Rural Health Centre Basera, however, Chowk Karamdad Qureshi police concerned have started the investigation into the incident.

Three injured in roof collapse incident

Three youngsters sustained injuries when the roof of the room caved in near old vegetable mandi Ghawlanroad Alipur Muzaffargarh on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 16-year old Muhammad Kaif s/o Liaquat Ali, Jamshaid (18) s/o Muhammad Hussain and 22-year old Muhammad Nazims /o Abdul Shakoor residents of Ghawlan Road Alipur were sleeping in the room of their house. All of a sudden, the roof caved in due to old and weak condition. Receiving the information through emergency helpline 1122, the rescue officials reached the spot. The officials provided first aid to the injured youngsters and later, shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Alipur, Rescue 1122 sources added.