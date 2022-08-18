Relief efforts continue in inundated regions of Punjab: PDMA

Rescue and relief efforts by the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMA) and other provincial institutions are underway in various inundated areas of Punjab after heavy rains lashed the region.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, the disaster management authority and the provincial administration are using all resources to evacuate those affected by the flood and inundated areas are being monitored constantly.

“Practical steps are being taken to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property”, the spokesperson claimed, adding that all possible assistance was provided to the flood victims.

He further stated that people were being shifted from the affected areas to flood relief camps and that three meals a day were being provided to the affectees in the relief camps and other places.

“The process of providing medical treatment and livestock facilities to flood victims is underway”, the spokesperson added.

Moreover, according to the instructions of the Punjab government, the relief commissioner of Punjab, director general of the PDMA and other provincial secretaries were present in the inundated areas to supervise the ongoing efforts.

Meanwhile, the flood situation persisted in Dera Ghazi Khan, with relief activities underway.

The PDMA stated that there was a decrease in the water levels of the Ravi River and that the flow of water remained “normal”.

The authority maintained that water level was around 23,000 cusecs, while the water level recorded at Shahdara and Balloki were 19,496 cusecs and 24,835 cusecs respectively.

“If India does not release more water in the Ravi, there will be no risk of flooding,” the PDMA said.