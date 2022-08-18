News Desk

‘River Ravi not witnessing high flood’ as India releases floodwater

Federal Flood Commission has rejected reports of high flood in River Ravi after India released floodwater but said some people who have established encroachments at the river banks might get affected.

Speaking to state-run news agency, the chairman of the FFC Ahmed Kamal said that although India released 171,000 cusecs floodwater from Ujh Barrage the other day, the water flow in River Ravi has been recorded at 63,000 cusecs on Tuesday evening which does not suggest any potential of high flood.

“Ravi and Sutlej rivers usually remain dry and some people have established encroachments at their banks,” he added.

He said a low flood of 50,000 cusecs water can inundate those illegal establishments which might lead the media persons to report it as high flood.

Moreover, a report issued by Federal Flood Commission said low flood was reported in River Indus at Chashma-Taunsa, Taunsa Guddu, Guddu-Sukkur and Sukkur-Kotri, while there was a medium flood in River Chenab at Khanki Qadirabad and a low flood at Marala.

Yesterday, it was reported that water level also surging in River Ravi, posing threat to the Sahiwal-Faisalabad road.

District Administration Sahiwal has issued an alert for the settlements near the river bank. People from the area moving to safer places owing to land erosion by the river water.

The flooding poses threat to Chichawatani-Kamaliya road and several villages in the region.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Larger bench to hear PTI’s plea against prohibited funding verdict today

Editors Pick

Karachi’s elephant gets relief after years of dental pain

Islamabad

US dollar thumps Pakistani rupee to hit Rs215 mark

Islamabad

Arif Alvi urges youth to participate in monsoon plantation drive

National

Rain, thundershower expected in most parts of country: PMD

National

Thousands of wheat bags damaged in rain: Jaffarabad

Islamabad

Release of $1.17b to Pakistan: IMF executive board meeting set for August 29

Karachi

Car drowns in Malir river Karachi

National

Death toll from monsoon rains, floods in Balochistan rises to 202

Business

PM has agreed to dissolve CPEC Authority

1 of 8,895

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More