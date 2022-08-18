Our Staff Reporter

Rs 40b spent on treatment of 19m people

LAHORE    –   The Punjab government has spent Rs 40 billion on treatment of more than 19 million people through the Sehat Sahulat Programme. According to a statement issued by Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch here on Wednesday, about 1.534 million citizens attained treatment facility from private hospitals under the programme while 367,000 patients got the facility from government hospitals. As many as 1.266 million patients had been treated from January 1, 2022 to August 17 whereas Rs 26.86 billion was spent during this period on the provision of indoor healthcare facility. The secretary said that the programme was being implemented in 809 public and private hospitals where more than 82,000 beds were available for indoor healthcare facility.

Under the Sehat Sahulat Programme,  dialysis, gynaecology, cataract, cancer, cardiology, hernia and other medical facilities are being provided.

More Stories
Business

Pakistan keen to further boost relations with Iran: Sardar Ayaz

Business

New UK trade scheme paves way for increase in Pakistani exports

Business

Rice VEC of PARC recommends 10 new verities of hybrid seeds for cultivation

Business

Food commodities valuing $358.079 million exported in July

Business

Progress review meeting of CPEC projects held

Business

Gold price jumps by Rs5500 per tola

Business

PSX turns around, gains 240 points

Business

Rupee depreciates by 99 paisas against dollar

Business

Asian markets fluctuate as traders weigh economic outlook

Business

AKBL’s half year earnings up 80pc

1 of 9,846

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More