Rupee depreciates by 99 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD -Pakistani rupee on Tuesday lost 99 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 214.88 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 213.89. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 212.15 and Rs 215 respectively. The price of Euro increased by 96 paisas and closed at Rs 218.20 against the last day’s closing of Rs 217.24. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.59, whereas an increase of Rs 2.05 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 259.82 as compared to its last closing of Rs 257.77. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 26 paisa each to close at Rs 58.50 and Rs 57.23 respectively.