Russian attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv kills 7: Mayor

A fresh Russian attack on Ukraine’s northern city of Kharkiv killed at least seven civilians, local authorities said on Thursday morning.

Some 17 people were also wounded after a missile hit a three-story building in Kharkiv, said Igor Teherov, the city’s mayor.

He added that all the injured people were given necessary medical aid and shelters were provided to other affected people.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s state-run news agency Ukrinform claimed that Iskander ballistic missile was used in the attack.

At least 5,514 civilians have been killed and 7,698 injured since the Ukrainian war began on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is believed to be much higher.

Nearly 11.15 million people have fled to other countries, while more than 7.1 million have been internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.