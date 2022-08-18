Staff Reporter

SHC seeks report from KE on power outages

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday sought a detailed report from K-Electric (KE) on power outages in Karachi. During a hearing on a petition against unannounced power outages and ‘kundas’ (illegal connections), the Sindh High Court (SHC) sought a detailed report from KE on loadshedding. The court asked about the action taken against ‘kundas’ (illegal connections) and electricity theft. Meanwhile, KE counsel argued that the power company has already provided details regarding illegal connections and electricity theft. The petitioner stated that he had penned down several letters to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) about power outages. “NEPRA had directed the K-Electric to look into the matter of illegal loadshedding in Gulshan-e-Iqbal,” he added. It is pertinent to mention here that the electricity shortfall in Pakistan reached 6,500 megawatts (MW), causing power outages of four to six hours in urban cities and eight hours in rural areas.

 

 

