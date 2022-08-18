News Desk

‘She-Hulk’ is big and colorful, but Marvel comedy is too weak to be a smash

LOS ANGELES – Proving “Moon Knight” wasn’t a fluke as Marvel-sized disappointments go, “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” is big, bright, colorful, and also too goofy for its own good. Trying to bend the mold is fine in theory, but the mix of sitcom-style tropes and gamma-irradiated powers yields a series that’s too weak to smash much of anything. Ironically, the most buzzed-about element in advance of the premiere, how the computer-generated title character looks is the least of the show’s worries. For the most part those scenes are just fine, if perhaps a little reminiscent of “Avatar” in the way the Hulks tower over ordinary folk. Instead, the show bogs down in the it’s-not-easy-being-green comedy and emphasis on quirkiness, feeling episodic in the extreme, after the obligatory origin story is out of the way. While there’s nothing wrong with screwball office comedy, based on the four episodes previewed, that genre hardly plays to Marvel’s strengths. For those unfamiliar with the character, the premiere dutifully sets up Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters as the cousin of Bruce Banner, a.k.a. the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), who accidentally comingles her blood with his, investing her with extraordinary strength and size (6’7”, in her case, so a little more down to Earth).
Unfortunately, that same episode also establishes that Jessica will occasionally break the fourth wall and speak directly to the audience, a tired-enough device that proves especially awkward in this context, as she adjusts to the vagaries of switching back and forth between her superpowered and ordinary selves.
“There is no going back to what you were before,” the Hulk tells her, although part of She-Hulk’s DNA has been that she gradually recognizes certain beneficial aspects of her larger-than-life persona.
“She-Hulk” thus offers what amounts to a tabloid-esque, TMZ-informed view of the superhero world, with Jessica, the reluctant newcomer, serving as a de facto guide. If the idea has promise, the execution falls short despite the occasionally chuckle.
“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” premieres today (Aug 18) on Disney+.

More Stories
Business

Pakistan keen to further boost relations with Iran: Sardar Ayaz

Business

New UK trade scheme paves way for increase in Pakistani exports

Business

Rice VEC of PARC recommends 10 new verities of hybrid seeds for cultivation

Business

Food commodities valuing $358.079 million exported in July

Business

Progress review meeting of CPEC projects held

Business

Gold price jumps by Rs5500 per tola

Business

PSX turns around, gains 240 points

Business

Rupee depreciates by 99 paisas against dollar

Business

Asian markets fluctuate as traders weigh economic outlook

Business

AKBL’s half year earnings up 80pc

1 of 2,961

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More