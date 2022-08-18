Staff Reporter

Sindh Govt to help set up rice export zones in province

KARACHI – Sindh Government will extend all required support to rice exporters to set up rice export zones in Larkana and other areas of the province.  During a meeting with Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) delegation Sindh Secretary for Industries and Commerce Najabuddin Sahato who called on him in his office on Wednesday. The delegation was led by REAP Senior Vice Chairman Muhammad Anwer Mianoor, said release on Wednesday.

The Secretary, on behalf of Sindh Government, assured of all facilitation and support in setting up rice export zones in Larkana and other cities of the province. However, he suggested to REAP representatives to submit their proposals to Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo for their execution on priority. He offered 500 acres for rice industries in Karachi and 200 acres for agro-based in Larkana industries. He also invited REAP to hold an international rice exhibition in Larkana.

