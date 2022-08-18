News Desk

Six-member medical board in PIMS to examine Shahbaz Gill

A six-member medical board has been constituted for the treatment of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, a day after he was shifted to the hospital for his medical tests before being handed over to Islamabad police on physical remand.

According to sources in PIMS, the six-member medical board included doctors specialized in cardiology, pulmonology, medicine, neurologist and others.

“Gill is suffering from phobia, anxiety and asthma,” they said, adding that all meetings with him have been cancelled except the members of the medical board.

“The medical board is waiting for the reports of Shahbaz Gill and based on it will decide if he could be moved out of the hospital for interrogation,” they said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill has been transferred to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital Islamabad after he reportedly faced respiratory issues on Wednesday night.

The Duty Magistrate hearing the sedition case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill ordered the Investigation officer (IO) to submit his medical report in court by tomorrow morning.

On Wednesday, an Islamabad session court handed the PTI leader to Islamabad police on two-day physical remand.

Additional session judge Zeba Chaudhry announced a verdict reserved on Wednesday morning after hearing arguments from both sides. “Shahbaz Gill is handed over to Islamabad police for next 48 hours,” the judge said.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

LHC rejects plea seeking PM Shehbaz Sharif’s disqualification

Lahore

CM Pervaiz Elahi gives nod to change Punjab chief secretary

National

ECP asks PTI to provide documents in Toshakhana case

Karachi

PTI changes venue of Karachi public gathering

Lahore

Relief efforts continue in inundated regions of Punjab: PDMA

National

Pak vs Ned: Netherlands bat against Pakistan in 2nd ODI

Karachi

2 killed, 3 injured in bus-truck collision in Karachi

National

PM directs to gear up relief operations in flood-hit areas

Karachi

NAB expedites probe into illegal recruitment in Sindh LG dept

Business

Imran refuses to respond to FIA notice of PTI prohibited funding case

1 of 8,891

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More