Six more die amid heavy rains in KP

PESHAWAR    –   At least six more people died and several others injured in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during the last 24 hours, officials said Wednesday.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), at least 20 houses were also partially damaged in the province and the authority started distribution of relief goods among the people in rain-hit districts of Khyber.

The authority said that the local administration of the affected districts is taking measures for reopening of the closed roads. It said that the flow of water in all rivers of the province is normal and PDMA, district administration and concerned agencies were put on high alert.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Heavy to very heavy falls are also expected at scattered places in Sindh, east Balochistan, southern Punjab and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

