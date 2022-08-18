Our Staff Reporter

SSP Operations Rawalpindi suspends 2 cops over corruption charges

RAWALPINDI – SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan has placed two cops under suspension over corruption charges, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against the two corrupt cops who were identified as constable Hassnain Ashfaq and constable Taimoor Sultan, he said.

SP Headquarters will hold a departmental inquiry against the accused cops, he said.

According to him, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan received complaints against the two cops namely Hassnain Ashfaq and Taimoor Sultan for their involvement in corrupt practices.

He said the SSP has suspended both cops and ordered SP HQs to hold an inquiry against them and submit his detailed report with his office. In a statement, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan said that a zero tolerance policy has been adopted against the corrupt elements in Rawalpindi police. He said strict departmental action would be taken against the two cops if they were found guilty in the inquiry report.

 

