PR

Students of FUU get 5th position in short film competition

LAHORE – Huzaifa Zahoor, Zarukh Khan and Shoaib, students of the Department of Mass Communication of the Federal Urdu University, won the 5th position by participating in the short film competition organised by the Lahore University of Management and Technology (UMT) and Reconnect Films Award 2022. Reconnect founder Majid Rafiq was also present on this occasion. The students of Urdu University , Department of Mass Communication made a short film called “BHOOK”. Students from more than 40 universities across the country participated in the competition. Huzaifa Zahoor received the award by participating in the closing ceremony held at UMT, Lahore along with lecturer Ms. Tahira Tariq. The support, encouragement and guidance of VC, Dr Irfan Aziz, Dr Masroor Khanam, Dr. Tahira Tariq, Dr. Huma Nisar, were involved in this competition. VC Prof Dr. Athar Ata congratulated the students for participating in the competition. Dr. Masroor Khanum thanked the VC for his cooperation in this regard.

More Stories
Business

Pakistan keen to further boost relations with Iran: Sardar Ayaz

Business

New UK trade scheme paves way for increase in Pakistani exports

Business

Rice VEC of PARC recommends 10 new verities of hybrid seeds for cultivation

Business

Food commodities valuing $358.079 million exported in July

Business

Progress review meeting of CPEC projects held

Business

Gold price jumps by Rs5500 per tola

Business

PSX turns around, gains 240 points

Business

Rupee depreciates by 99 paisas against dollar

Business

Asian markets fluctuate as traders weigh economic outlook

Business

AKBL’s half year earnings up 80pc

1 of 3,959

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More