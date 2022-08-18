Students of FUU get 5th position in short film competition

LAHORE – Huzaifa Zahoor, Zarukh Khan and Shoaib, students of the Department of Mass Communication of the Federal Urdu University, won the 5th position by participating in the short film competition organised by the Lahore University of Management and Technology (UMT) and Reconnect Films Award 2022. Reconnect founder Majid Rafiq was also present on this occasion. The students of Urdu University , Department of Mass Communication made a short film called “BHOOK”. Students from more than 40 universities across the country participated in the competition. Huzaifa Zahoor received the award by participating in the closing ceremony held at UMT, Lahore along with lecturer Ms. Tahira Tariq. The support, encouragement and guidance of VC, Dr Irfan Aziz, Dr Masroor Khanam, Dr. Tahira Tariq, Dr. Huma Nisar, were involved in this competition. VC Prof Dr. Athar Ata congratulated the students for participating in the competition. Dr. Masroor Khanum thanked the VC for his cooperation in this regard.