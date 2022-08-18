APP

Two petrol pumps sealed

PESHAWAR – Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Syeda Zainab Naqvi on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to various filling stations on University Road and sealed two petrol pumps for least gauge.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah, she inspected gauges of the CNG filling stations and petrol pumps and found measurements of most of the gas stations satisfactory however two Shell petrol pumps were found with low gauges.

Taking strong action, the AAC sealed both the petrol pumps and arrested their managers.

She said that further legal action would be initiated against these pumps.

It is worth mentioning that these two petrol pumps were sealed a few days ago, but after paying the fine, the pumps were again traced with a lower gauge.

The AAC said that stern action would be taken against such petrol pumps and no one would be allowed to rob the general public.

