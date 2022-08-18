Agencies

Vietnam reports 2,814 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI – Vietnam recorded 2,814 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down by 169 from Tuesday, according to its Ministry of Health. All the new cases were locally transmitted, said the ministry. The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 11,373,276. The country reported three new deaths from the pandemic in the northern Quang Ninh province, the capital Hanoi and the southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province on Wednesday, bringing the total fatalities to 43,103. As of Wednesday, there were 226 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 10,040,338 COVID-19 patients, or over 88 percent of the total infections, have recovered.

Nearly 252.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 216.6 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with the Omicron BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.74, and BA.2.12.1 sub-variants, and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Pakistan keen to further boost relations with Iran: Sardar Ayaz

Business

New UK trade scheme paves way for increase in Pakistani exports

Business

Rice VEC of PARC recommends 10 new verities of hybrid seeds for cultivation

Business

Food commodities valuing $358.079 million exported in July

Business

Progress review meeting of CPEC projects held

Business

Gold price jumps by Rs5500 per tola

Business

PSX turns around, gains 240 points

Business

Rupee depreciates by 99 paisas against dollar

Business

Asian markets fluctuate as traders weigh economic outlook

Business

AKBL’s half year earnings up 80pc

1 of 4,639

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More