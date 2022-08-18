News Desk

Will Smith has ‘unbreakable’ bond with Jada Pinkett Smith despite Oscar controversy

LOS ANGELES – Will Smith’s bond with Jada Pinkett Smith has become “stronger” after the actor smacked Chris Rock during Oscars for making fun of his wife’s alopecia. An insider told Us Weekly that the King Richard star and the Red Table Talk host have grown closer after going through the headline-making incident as a team. “Will and Jada are still this unbreakable couple,” the source told the outlet “Going through the Oscars incident as a team has only made their relationship stronger.” Another source told People Magazine after the star couple was spotted first time since the awards in Malibu, “Will is doing good. He spends a lot of time with Jada.” “He is very happy about her constant support. They are very close and back each other up. Family is everything to them,” the source shared. Previously, it was reported by Heat Magazine that the Will and Jada were not on good terms following the Academy Awards’ incident. “Ever since the Oscars scandal, tensions between them have been palpable,” a source told the outlet at the time.
“There have been problems for years, but they’re barely speaking right now,” the insider further shared. However, it seems like the lovebirds are getting along well now.

 

More Stories
Business

Pakistan keen to further boost relations with Iran: Sardar Ayaz

Business

New UK trade scheme paves way for increase in Pakistani exports

Business

Rice VEC of PARC recommends 10 new verities of hybrid seeds for cultivation

Business

Food commodities valuing $358.079 million exported in July

Business

Progress review meeting of CPEC projects held

Business

Gold price jumps by Rs5500 per tola

Business

PSX turns around, gains 240 points

Business

Rupee depreciates by 99 paisas against dollar

Business

Asian markets fluctuate as traders weigh economic outlook

Business

AKBL’s half year earnings up 80pc

1 of 2,961

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More