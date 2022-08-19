100,903 children to be vaccinated aganist polio

Mohmand – Deputy Commissioner Arifullah Awan on Thursday inaugurated the regular campaign of polio vaccination for children and organized an awareness walk.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Rafiq Hayat said that during this campaign 100,903 children will be administered polio drops in the polio campaign.

According to the details, the opening ceremony of the next polio campaign was held at the headquarters Ghalanai DC office, DC Arifullah Awan inaugurated the regular polio vaccination campaign for children.

Tribal elders including DHO Rafiq Hayat, DSP Liaqat Ali, and religious scholars participated in large numbers.

On this occasion, DHO Dr Rafiq gave details of the campaign to the media and said that 100,903 children will be administered polio drops during the upcoming campaign. Scholars, tribal elders and people belonging to other groups of thought appealed for full cooperation in making the campaign successful, so that the future generation of the nation can be protected from infectious diseases like polio.

Later on, the participants and tribal elders also organized an awareness walk for the success of the polio eradication campaign.