7 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA – About 7 new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,912 in the province on Thursday. According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1600,599 people were screened for the virus, out of which 7 more were reported positive. As many as 35,487 affected patients have been recovered from the virus, while 378 deaths were recorded due to corona in Balochistan.