Aid for the homeless people

The heavy rainfall caused havoc on two provinces of Pakistan, Balochistan and Sindh. The government is delaying taking careful attention to the homeless people in these two provinces. The heavy rainfall has damaged many homes and some people are facing problems by a lack of food because of the heavy rains they lost their things. Now they are not having something to eat and manage themselves but the recent government failed to provide things for them. So, the relevant authorities must solve the issue quickly.

MOBARAK FARYAD,

Khuzdar Wadh.

