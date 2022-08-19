Anti-dengue measures reviewed

SIALKOT – Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ahmad Nawaz chaired a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for anti dengue here on Thursday.

In the meeting, it was decided to conduct an effective campaign in the district in monsoon. The ADCG said an effective monitoring and accurate reporting of anti-dengue activities would be ensured. Teams formed for anti dengue would regularly visit and special attention will be focused on indoor and outdoor surveillance, he added. He said an awareness campaign should be conducted to prevent dengue and the community should also be included in it. Entomologist Sahrish Khalid gave a briefing on anti dengue measures.

DC CHECKS DIGITAL MONITORING SYSTEM

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid on Thursday checked digital monitoring system installed in the registry branch. He visited various branches, including data entry and registry, and enquired about complainants regarding facilities. The DC also issued orders to immediately replace registry muharars and patwaris who had been working in urban limits for a long time.