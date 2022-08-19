Our Staff Reporter

Anti-dengue measures reviewed

SIALKOT    –    Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ahmad Nawaz chaired a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for anti dengue here on Thursday.

In the meeting, it was decided to conduct an effective campaign in the district in monsoon. The ADCG said an effective monitoring and accurate reporting of anti-dengue activities would be ensured. Teams formed for anti dengue would regularly visit and special attention will be focused on indoor and outdoor surveillance, he added. He said an awareness campaign should be conducted to prevent dengue and the community should also be included in it. Entomologist Sahrish Khalid gave a briefing on anti dengue measures.

DC CHECKS DIGITAL MONITORING SYSTEM

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid on Thursday checked digital monitoring system installed in the registry branch. He visited various branches, including data entry and registry, and enquired about complainants regarding facilities. The DC also issued orders to immediately replace registry muharars and patwaris who had been working in urban limits for a long time.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Govt fully aware of challenges being faced by country: Pirzada

National

Polio teams vaccinate children in flooded areas of Lakki

Islamabad

Peoples’ interaction can remove perceptions on Xinjiang: Chinese diplomat

National

KP CM directs to pay attention to plantation in urban areas

Islamabad

Customs officers lock horns over change of ‘seniority list’

Islamabad

Govt succeeds in bringing economy out of red zone: Ahsan Iqbal

Karachi

Sindh decides to release Rs3m for each flood-hit district

Karachi

Special treatment given to Imran by accepting nomination papers: Sharjeel Memon

Karachi

PDP questions performance of PPP during rains

International

Damage to Zaporizhzhia plant would be suicide, warns UN chief

1 of 9,859

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More