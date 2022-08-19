Staff Reporter

Anti-encroachment drive launched

MULTAN    –    Metropolitan Corporation on Thursday launched crackdown against encroachment under the direction of Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak. Anti-encroachment crackdown was carried out under supervision of Municipal officers Asif Qureshi and Javed Anwar at Vehari Chowk, Noubahar Canal and along grid station wall. The team also seized four trucks of goods during the anti-encroachment operation.

The concrete constructions were demolished and cleared roads. Municipal officer Javed Anwar said that Commissioner Aamir Khattak has a zero tolerance policy on encroachment.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Princess Diana ‘predicted’ her fatal car crash years before her death

International

Damage to Zaporizhzhia plant would be suicide, warns UN chief

Business

Export of telecom, computer, information services crosses $2.6 billion in FY2021-22

Newspaper

Nawaz, Rauf lead Pakistan’s dominant series-clinching win

Headlines

Pakistan, Australia resolve to boost bilateral relations

National

Anti-dengue measures reviewed

National

Minor boy killed

National

Court gives 5-day physical remand of main suspect in girl torture case

National

UAE to invest in Faisalabad on priority basis, says envoy

Multan

Layyah pornography case: main accused held

1 of 10,021

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More