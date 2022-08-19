Anti-encroachment drive launched

MULTAN – Metropolitan Corporation on Thursday launched crackdown against encroachment under the direction of Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak. Anti-encroachment crackdown was carried out under supervision of Municipal officers Asif Qureshi and Javed Anwar at Vehari Chowk, Noubahar Canal and along grid station wall. The team also seized four trucks of goods during the anti-encroachment operation.

The concrete constructions were demolished and cleared roads. Municipal officer Javed Anwar said that Commissioner Aamir Khattak has a zero tolerance policy on encroachment.