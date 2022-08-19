Army, Rangers to be deployed during LG polls, by-election in Karachi

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to deploy Rangers, army troops to ensure peace and order during impending by elections and second phase local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad. An ECP meeting chaired by ECP secretary held to finalize arrangements for holding by-elections in NA 245, Karachi on August 21. The second phase of the LG elections in Sindh would be held on August 28. The Rangers, military troops would remain in third-tier of security ring, will be available in case of need. Police, reserve force, Mobile teams of law enforcement institutions were also deployed for patrolling around the polling stations and to provide security to the polling stations as well as the voters. Some 263 polling stations have been set up in NA 245 Karachi. While 9,046 polling stations were established for conducting (second phase) LG polls in Sindh. Briefing the meeting, Chief Secretary and Inspector General Police Sindh said that special arrangements had been made to maintain peace and order during the elections. Adequate arrangements were being ensured for the safe delivery of relevant material to the polling stations and camp offices of the returning officers.

The administration was directed to make every possible effort to provide basic facilities, including water, electricity, washrooms, ramp facilities for disabled persons, senior citizens, pregnant women and transgenders to vote at the polling stations.

At the same time, special attention should be paid to the cleanliness of the polling stations.

The Election Commission Secretary made it clear that the Commission would not tolerate any kind of irregularity during the elections and immediate and indiscriminate action would be taken against all those responsible.