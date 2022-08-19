PR

Award-winning SSRL reiterates environmental commitment

Karachi    –   Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited, a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric, has reiterated its commitment towards the greater benefit of the community after receiving a leading environment award.

SSRL, which is carrying out a major coal-based power project in Thar, was awarded the 19th Environment Excellence Award 2022 from National Forum of Environment and Health (NFEH) on Tuesday night. Provincial Minister for Local Government and Public Health Engineering Syed Nasir Hussain Shah was the chief guest at the awards ceremony held at a local hotel. The ceremony was held alongside the Annual Environment Conference on Waste Management.

Mr Li Jigen, CEO of SSRL, expressed his pleasure at the award. He stressed that SSRL will continue playing its role in protecting the environment. “This is the second year in a row that we have received this award. Environment and public health are of utmost importance to us and we will continue to play our role in protecting them,” he commented.

