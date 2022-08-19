Blinken vows to stand by Pakistan in hard times

ISLAMABAD – The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday extended his support to flood-hit Pakistan and said America stands by the country in hard times.

Blinken took to twitter and wrote, “We stand by Pakistan in hard times and offer our support to flood victims. In addition to $ 100,000 in immediate relief, the US announced $ 1 million to build resilience against natural disasters, and we continue to work together to mitigate future impacts of the climate crisis.”

Donald Blome, US Ambassador to Pakistan said that this international disaster assistance funding will help purchase urgent supplies to save lives and reduce suffering among the most vulnerable affected communities.

“This disaster has resulted in a catastrophic loss of life, with many losing their loved ones, their livelihoods, and their homes. We will work closely in coordination with partners on the ground to support these crucial humanitarian assistance efforts,” Blome added.

Currently, Pakistan is recovering from the devastation caused by severe flooding amid the ongoing economic crisis.

Meanwhile, the US will contribute $ 68 million to the World Food Programme to buy Ukrainian wheat to address the world’s pressing food crisis.

Pakistan-US ties are slowly returning to normalcy after former prime minister Imran Khan’s allegation that Washington played a role to oust him earlier this year.