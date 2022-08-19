Shafqat Ali

Blinken vows to stand by Pakistan in hard times

ISLAMABAD – The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday extended his support to flood-hit Pakistan and said America stands by the country in hard times.

Blinken took to twitter and wrote, “We stand by Pakistan in hard times and offer our support to flood victims. In addition to $ 100,000 in immediate relief, the US announced $ 1 million to build resilience against natural disasters, and we continue to work together to mitigate future impacts of the climate crisis.”

Donald Blome, US Ambassador to Pakistan said that this international disaster assistance funding will help purchase urgent supplies to save lives and reduce suffering among the most vulnerable affected communities.

“This disaster has resulted in a catastrophic loss of life, with many losing their loved ones, their livelihoods, and their homes. We will work closely in coordination with partners on the ground to support these crucial humanitarian assistance efforts,” Blome added.

Currently, Pakistan is recovering from the devastation caused by severe flooding amid the ongoing economic crisis.

Meanwhile, the US will contribute $ 68 million to the World Food Programme to buy Ukrainian wheat to address the world’s pressing food crisis.

Pakistan-US ties are slowly returning to normalcy after former prime minister Imran Khan’s allegation that Washington played a role to oust him earlier this year.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Princess Diana ‘predicted’ her fatal car crash years before her death

International

Damage to Zaporizhzhia plant would be suicide, warns UN chief

Business

Export of telecom, computer, information services crosses $2.6 billion in FY2021-22

Newspaper

Nawaz, Rauf lead Pakistan’s dominant series-clinching win

Headlines

Pakistan, Australia resolve to boost bilateral relations

National

US Commander acknowledges Pakistan Army’s efforts in fight against terrorism

National

“There is still time, review your policies,” Imran advises ‘Neutrals’

National

On IMF directives, govt scraps ban on luxury items import

National

Niazi playing mind games: PM

National

Deadly floods disconnect Balochistan from country

1 of 9,852

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More