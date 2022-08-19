Agencies

Bushra Bibi forbids Imran visiting flood-hit areas, says Marriyum

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday took a dig at Imran Khan for cancelling his visit to Karachi yet again due to rain forecast, saying it was the ‘Islamic touch’ which in fact forbade his visit to the flood-hit areas.

The minister, in a tweet, lashed out at Imran Khan for doing politics at almost everything, including COVID-19, Medina state, accountability, and flood affected people.

“He [Imran] can visit every place of the country to spread chaos and anarchy, but not visiting the flood-hit areas to meet the affected people because Bushra Bibi has barred him due to ‘Islamic touch’,” she tweeted.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

IHC orders Islamabad IGP to probe alleged police torture on Gill

National

Death toll in Kabul mosque blast rises to 21: police

National

Army, Rangers to be deployed during LG polls, by-election in Karachi

National

Gill has ‘breathing problem since childhood’

National

Pakistan, Iran keen to sign FTA in six months

National

Justice Mansoor has no twitter account, clarifies SC

National

Imran confusing people by distorting facts, playing mind games: PM Shehbaz

National

BRT Peshawar’s audit report reveals irregularities worth billions of rupees

National

PTI chief still MNA as per ECP record, says CEC during Toshakhana hearing

National

Party can’t be dissolved in a bout of madness, remarks IHC

1 of 9,850

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More