Chitral para-table tennis player to participate in 5th Islamic Games

Peshawar – The National Paralympics Committee of Pakistan has selected Altaf-ur- Rehman of Paraplegic Center Peshawar to participate in the 5th Islamic Games 2022 to be held in the People’s Republic of Turkia.

Altaf-ur- Rehman a resident of the Chitral district, after recovering from polio disability, remained attached to the centre as a volunteer and para-table tennis player and soon became an international player and the national para-table tennis champion of Pakistan due to his God-gifted talent. He earned fame for the country at the international level by winning the bronze medal in the Islamic Solidarity Games held in Turkia last year. Altaf will represent Pakistan in the 5th Islamic Games being held from August 9 to 19, 2022.

According to Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas, Chief Executive Paraplegic Center Peshawar, his institution is not only engaged in physical and psychological rehabilitation, especially for those affected by spinal cord injury and polio disease but also fulfilling their social and economic needs. That is the reason, he maintained, the institution, apart from other welfare activities, organizes various training programs and sports events for its graduates throughout the year and provides them with all possible support to participate in national and international competitions.

He, however, expressed the confidence that if the government pays attention to disabled athletes and cooperates with organizations like the Paraplegic Center, there is no reason why Pakistan will not perform well in the world of sports.

Dr Ilyas also appealed to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to pray for Altaf-ur- Rehman’s glorious success in this global event of Islamic Games.