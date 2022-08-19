Our Staff Reporter

Commissioner inspects rain situation in city

HYDERABAD    –    Divisional Commissioner Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon visited various areas of Hyderabad and inspected the rain situation.

According to handout, the Divisional Commissioner reviewed the rainfall situation in Latifabad, Qasimabad and Taluka City and directed the authorities concerned to speed up drainage work. He assured that the divisional administration will provide all possible cooperation with the relevant institutions in this regard.

The commissioner directed that all the officers and officials should play their full role to save the public from trouble by staying in the field.

