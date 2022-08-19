Corona positivity rate recorded at 1.10pc in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI –The Rawalpindi district coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 1.10 per cent here Thursday, while 17 more cases had been reported in the district during the last 24 hours. According to new data released by the District Health Authority, as many as 47,466 coronavirus positive cases had been recorded, while 1,770 had lost their battle of life since the pandemic in the district. In addition, the report updated that 46,005 patients had been discharged after recovery. The health authority updated that among the new cases eight cases were reported from Potohar Town, six from Rawalpindi Cantonment, two from Rawal Town and one from Kalar Syedan. The report said the number of active cases was 123. It added that two patients were on ventilators in critical condition at the Benazir Bhutto Hospital. Around 6,997,249 people including 44,797 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive on March 10, 2021.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,533 samples were collected, out of which 1,516 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent.