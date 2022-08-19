DC Chaman hands over 25 tons of wheat to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan

QUETTA – Deputy Commissioner Chaman Abdul Hameed Zahri on Thursday handed over 25 tons of wheat to the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Waheedullah, on behalf of the government of Pakistan.

On this occasion, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Waheedullah, while receiving the wheat, thanked the government of Pakistan and said that Pakistan has always helped Afghanistan by increasing its capacity. Waheedullah said that both Pakistan and Afghanistan are brother Islamic countries. In any natural calamity, be it earthquake or flood, Pakistan has not left Afghanistan alone in times of trouble and difficulty saying that the government of Pakistan and Pakistanis have always supported the Afghans. It should be noted that Afghanistan has also been affected by the recent monsoon rains and flash floods.

