Staff Reporter

DC reviews relief operations in rain hit areas of Mushkhail

QUETTA – Deputy Commissioner Yasir Iqbal Dashti on Thursday said that the recent rains had caused loss of life and property in the Musakhail district while relief work was underway.  He expressed these views while visiting various areas to assess the damages of the areas affected by the torrential rain and flood relay and reviewed ongoing relief operations.   The DC said that due to torrential rains and flesh flood, most of the roads from Musakhail to Kangri and Musa Khel to Durag were washed away in the flood relay whereas the land connection was also suspended.  Deputy Commissioner Yasir Iqbal Dashti while talking to the victims said that due to the rains, people had suffered massive loss of life and property in different areas, for which we were deeply saddened and would do everything possible for their help and relief.

 

 

 

In the conversation, he also assured the people affected by the flood that provincial government and district administration stood with them in difficult time and every possible measure was being taken to provide relief to the people in the area.   Residents of the area thanked Deputy Commissioner Yasir Iqbal Dashti Assistant Commissioner Imran Mandukhel and other staff for their sympathy and efforts.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

IHC orders Islamabad IGP to probe alleged police torture on Gill

National

Death toll in Kabul mosque blast rises to 21: police

National

Army, Rangers to be deployed during LG polls, by-election in Karachi

National

Gill has ‘breathing problem since childhood’

National

Pakistan, Iran keen to sign FTA in six months

National

Bushra Bibi forbids Imran visiting flood-hit areas, says Marriyum

National

Justice Mansoor has no twitter account, clarifies SC

National

PTI chief still MNA as per ECP record, says CEC during Toshakhana hearing

National

Party can’t be dissolved in a bout of madness, remarks IHC

Lahore

Ombudsman’s office continues to resolve public problems

1 of 1,856

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More