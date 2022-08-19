DC Sibi chairs meeting regarding new spell of monsoon rains

QUETTA – Deputy Commissioner Sibi Mansoor Ahmed Qazi on Thursday chaired a meeting to review arrangements ahead of the start of a new spell of monsoon rains in the area.

The Meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Waheed Sharif Imrani, Assistant Commissioner Sabi Ali Shah Abbasi, Deputy Director MMD Kirpal Das, Executive, Engineer B&R Habibur Rahman, Chief Officer Municipal Committee Ghulam Abbas, Deputy DHO Dr. Qadir Haroon and other officers. Addressing the meeting, the DC Sibi said the district administration would leave no stone unturned to protect the life and property of the people. “People would not be left alone in these difficult times. We will keep them safe from floods.” He said previously, floods massively damaged the populated areas near the rivers.

“The Meteorological Department and the PDMA have again issued an alert for heavy rains, and we will utilize all possible resources to save the people from the destruction of rains and floods.”

He said this year the monsoon rains exceeded the expectations, due to which flood emergencies occurred across the country.

He asked the assistant commissioner Sibi to shift the people residing near the rivers to safer places.