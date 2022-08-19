Death toll in Kabul mosque blast rises to 21: police

KABUL – A blast which ripped through a mosque packed with worshippers in the Afghan capital Kabul killed at least 21 people and wounded more than two dozen others, police said Thursday. The number of bombings across Afghanistan has dropped since the Taliban returned to power, but several attacks, many targeting minority communities have rocked the country in recent months, including several claimed by the Islamic State group. No group has yet claimed Wednesday evening’s blast. “The blast was caused by explosives placed inside the mosque,” Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran told AFP Thursday. He said 21 people were killed and 33 wounded. The Italian non-governmental organisation Emergency, which operates a hospital in Kabul, said on Wednesday evening it had received 27 victims from the blast, including three fatalities. Most of the patients were “suffering from shell and burn injuries”, it said via email. In a later tweet, the hospital said five children were among those it treated, including a seven-year-old.