Edu institutes to remain closed in DIK for two days

DERA ISMAIL KHAN – The district administration on Thursday announced to keep all educational institutions across the district closed due to expected rains.

According to details, Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan announced that all public and private institutions would remain closed on Friday and Saturday keeping in view the threat of torrential rains. The decision was taken to avoid any loss of human lives.

The heavy rains wrecked the district Dera Ismail Khan and according to Met Officer it received 66mm rain during last 24 hours.

The floodwater entered various villages of Daraban, Paroa and Kulachi thesils. At least two people including a minor child were died while four others got injured in rain-related incidents in the district.

The low-lying areas of the city and the streets of the city areas were filled with water. The rain water also entered the houses and shops in different areas.

The district emergency service Rescue 1122 has launched relief and rescue operations in rain and flash flood-affected areas of the district.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the emergency service has devised a strategy to effectively deal with emergency situations in wake of incessant rains and flash floods in low lying areas of the district.