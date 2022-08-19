PR

Fatima Fertilizer receives international gold-standard acclaim for best HSE performance

LAHORE   –   Fatima Fertilizer recently received an international acclaim by the International Fertilizer Association (IFA) through the Green Leaf Award that recognizes outstanding performance in safety, health and environment (SHE) in fertilizer production among the association’s members and is an integral part of its protect & sustain product stewardship initiative.

The honor was claimed by Fatima Fertilizer by marking the first runner-up position in the nitrogenous fertilizers category of IFA’s prestigious 2022 Green Leaf Award for showcasing excellence in the overall management of safety, health and environment (SHE) in the fertilizer manufacturing operations. The exalted IFA Green Leaf Award is considered a global gold-standard by fertilizers manufacturers around the world and awarded by the IFA being the only global fertilizer association having 400 members in 70 countries around the world.

An independent panel of experts diligently evaluates all performance indicators in accordance with the awards’ evaluation criteria before the most deserving winners are selected. These global recognitions encourage and enable companies to strive for the highest standards of safety and well-being in the workplace and also help to protect the environment. The award is hosted after every two years and receives overwhelming interest by all member organisations, including a record number of 25 eligible applications for 2022.

While speaking about this achievement, Fawad Ahmad Mukhtar, CEO Fatima Fertilizer said, “We are proud of this achievement and will remain committed to our continued efforts towards becoming a global leader in practicing HSE management systems to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees.”

