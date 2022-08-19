Agencies

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 sells 2.45 million tickets

FIFA announced on Thursday that 2.45 million tickets have been sold for the World Cup in Qatar.

A total of 520,532 tickets were sold during the last sales period running from July 5 to August 16, mainly group match tickets such as Cameroon vs Brazil, Brazil vs Serbia, Portugal vs Uruguay, Costa Rica vs Germany, and Australia vs Denmark.

According to FIFA, residents in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, England, Argentina, Brazil, Wales and Australia led the number of tickets bought during the last period.

Another sales phase will begin at the end of September at a date still to be confirmed and run until the end of the tournament when tickets will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Over-the-counter sales will also begin in Doha after the launch of the last-minute sales phase.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be held between November 20 and December 18.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Nawaz, Rauf lead Pakistan’s dominant series-clinching win

Newspaper

West Indies hammer Black Caps by 5 wickets in first ODI

Newspaper

Ruthless Raducanu storms into third round, Swiatek also through

Newspaper

PFF Elections campaign commences with ‘FIFA Connect’ launch

Newspaper

PSF-Combaxx Int’l Squash from 24th

Newspaper

Pakistan beat Netherlands 3-0 in World Jr Squash event

Newspaper

NHS to get Pakistan’s first-ever Sports Medicine Centre

Newspaper

Ladies hold Royal Palm Ladies Independence Day Golf Match

Newspaper

Nawaz, Rauf lead Pakistan’s dominant series-clinching win

Sports

Nadal shocked by Coric in Cincinnati Masters following abdominal injury

1 of 2,012

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More