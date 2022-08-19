Agencies

Gill has ‘breathing problem since childhood’

ISLAMABAD – The city police submitted medical report of Shahbaz Gill in the court here on Thursday. The PIMS Hospital’s medical report of Shahbaz Gill was submitted to Deputy Judge Judicial Raja Farrukh Ali Khan’s court, said a press release issued late Thursday.

A panel of four senior doctors conducted a medical examination of Shahbaz Gill and prepared the medical report. According to the medical report Shahbaz Gill had breathing problem since childhood and uses bronchodilator when he needed it.

Police submit medical report in court

He is feeling sever pain in the body when take the breath and also have pain in the different parts of body including shoulder, neck, chest and left arm. ECG test was conducted on emergency basis and medical report also suggested for the x-ray, uric blood and complete test of heart.

 

