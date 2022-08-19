APP

Gold price decreases by Rs2800 per tola

ISLAMABAD    –  The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs2800 on Thursday and was sold at Rs142,600 in the local market against its sale at Rs.145,400 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.2397 and was sold at Rs.122,257 against its sale at Rs.124,657 whereas prices of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.112,068 against its sale at Rs.114,270. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.1540 and Rs1320.30 respectively, All Sindh Jewellery Association reported. The price of gold in international market increased by $2 and was sold at $1771 against its sale at $1769, the association reported.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Stock market loses 195 points

Business

Rupee depreciates by 7 paisas against dollar

Business

Ban on import of gold to be lifted, MPs informed

Entertainment

Princess Diana ‘predicted’ her fatal car crash years before her death

International

Damage to Zaporizhzhia plant would be suicide, warns UN chief

Business

Export of telecom, computer, information services crosses $2.6 billion in FY2021-22

Newspaper

Nawaz, Rauf lead Pakistan’s dominant series-clinching win

Headlines

Pakistan, Australia resolve to boost bilateral relations

National

Anti-dengue measures reviewed

National

Minor boy killed

1 of 11,938

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More