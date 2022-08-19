Govt fully aware of challenges being faced by country: Pirzada

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Thursday said that the government is fully aware of the challenges our country is confronting and it has adopted a comprehensive plan for economic and structural reforms to gain sustainable development.

Addressing a function as chief guest held under the auspices of Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE), Ministry of Human Rights to celebrate 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence Day, he said that being a Pakistani, we must celebrate independence by thanking to Almighty Allah for endowment of this motherland. He also prayed for the prosperity, safety and success of Pakistan.

The programme commenced with the recitation from the Holy Quran and Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (SAW) followed by the playing of the National Anthem. Later on, special children performed on different patriotic and folk songs to mark their fervour and enthusiasm on this special day. Their impressive performance was greatly applauded by the chief guest and the audience.

In his address Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada highlighted the significance of independence day. He recalled sacrifices, dedication and endeavours of our forefathers for the great cause of independence. He said that Iqbal’s idea of a separate Muslim state; visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam and the unflinching struggle of thousands of Muslims of the Sub-Continent from all spheres of life could never ever be forgotten to get this piece of land. He also spoke about Pakistan’s regional and global importance by virtue of its history, geo-strategic location and rich human and natural resources.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Azhar Sajjad, Director General Special Education, thanked the chief guest for his kind presence and participation in the programme. He delineated educational, rehabilitation and training services of the Directorate General of Special Education for the persons with disabilities. He said that these services had now been extended to the entire ICT with the launch of Inclusive Education Programme and a user friendly mobile application for awareness of PWDs that is also having an E-technology project for visually impaired persons.

At the end, assistive devices were distributed by the chief guest among the persons with disabilities. He reiterated that all possible means would be utilised for the uplift and welfare of persons with disabilities.