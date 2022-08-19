Staff Reporter

Govt’s promises to help flood-hit people limited to statements only: PPP MPA

KARACHI    –   Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Shazia Abid got emotional while talking about flood-affected people during the recent rains and floods in the Punjab Assembly. Addressing the provincial assembly, the PPP leader could not hold her tears while talking about the devastation the recent rains and floods have caused in the province. She demanded the government to fasten the rescue and relief operations to provide relief to the affected people. The PPP leader said that the people of South Punjab have become homeless, their cattle have been lost, and no one is there to help them. The government’s promises to help the affected people are limited to statements only, she added.

She added that the government’s first priority is to talk about the Shehbaz Gill issue. Rescue officials tell citizens to evacuate the area but do not provide transport, she added. CM Punjab should do something for the people of affected areas, she added.

