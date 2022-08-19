News Desk

Hadid won’t stop supporting Palestine even if she loses her modelling career

CALIFORNIA – Bella Hadid will not stop voicing support for Palestinians even if it means that she loses her modelling career. The supermodel, 25, talked about how sad and lonely she feels for not being able to grow up in “Muslim culture” with her Palestinian father Mohamed Hadid in latest interview.
Bella, daughter of the Palestinian real estate developer and Dutch model Yolanda Hadid, moved to California after spending early years in Washington DC with her Palestinian family. In a new interview with GQ Magazine, Bella noted how disconnected she felt living in California and away from her Palestinian roots after her parents got divorced. Growing up in Santa Barbara, the model said she was “never able to see myself in anything,” while adding, “For so long I was missing that part of me, and it made me really, really sad and lonely.” “I would have loved to grow up and be with my dad every day and studying and really being able to practice, just in general being able to live in a Muslim culture. But I wasn’t given that,” she shared. “I speak about Palestine for the elderly that are still living there that have never been able to see Palestine free, and for the children that can still grow up and have a beautiful life,” Bella said. The sister of Gigi Hadid previously said on Rep podcast that she has lost many modelling opportunities and friendships because of her advocacy for Palestine. But it does not stop the model from voicing her support for the Palestinian cause as she said, “I realised that I’m not on this earth to be a model.”
Bella continued: “I’m so lucky and blessed that I’m in a position where I can speak out the way that I do. And really, the downfall is what? That I lose my job?”

