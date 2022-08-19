APP

ICC holds Independence Day event to highlight national goals

ISLAMABAD    –    The Islamabad Citizens Committee (ICC) held here a befitting event to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the country and highlight national goals.

A gathering of the notables passed a unanimous resolution on the occasion, pledging to work for the betterment of the motherland. It was chaired by the ICC’s President, Syed M Siddiq Hasan. National Anthem was played and Pak flag was lifted followed by a cake cutting ceremony to mark the event in a befitting manner.

The participants shared their views on the occasion about the significance of the day. They highlighted the objectives and goals of independent homeland.

The resolution says, “We were fortunate enough to get an identity of our own 75 years ago as Islamic Republic of Pakistan. This independence was achieved after countless sacrifices of our ancestors and as a result of which we can live freely in our own homeland. To have a home, identity, is one of the most privileged things that money cannot buy. Therefore, it is up to us to make this homeland prosperous and bring deserved glory to it.”

It added, “On this Independence Day, we pledge to make Pakistan proud by doing our part in our own capacity. We pledge to understand and stand by its principles, stay united and devote ourselves to the cause of working for Pakistan with dedication and sincerity. We hope to reaffirm our commitment towards our country and pray for its safety from all kinds of evils and disasters.”

The event was addressed among others by Naeem Siddiqui, Rashid Awan, Zafarullah and Allah Nawaz, members of ICC’s Executive Committee.

They also called for upholding the golden principles, faith, unity and discipline, given by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. It was high time for the entire nation to think for the country, realising the sacrifices rendered by our forefathers, they added.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Govt fully aware of challenges being faced by country: Pirzada

National

Polio teams vaccinate children in flooded areas of Lakki

Islamabad

Peoples’ interaction can remove perceptions on Xinjiang: Chinese diplomat

National

KP CM directs to pay attention to plantation in urban areas

Islamabad

Customs officers lock horns over change of ‘seniority list’

Islamabad

Govt succeeds in bringing economy out of red zone: Ahsan Iqbal

Karachi

Sindh decides to release Rs3m for each flood-hit district

Karachi

Special treatment given to Imran by accepting nomination papers: Sharjeel Memon

Karachi

PDP questions performance of PPP during rains

International

Damage to Zaporizhzhia plant would be suicide, warns UN chief

1 of 11,331

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More