Our Staff Reporter

IGP issues transfer and posting orders of 6 SDPOs

RAWALPINDI – Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar has issued transfer and posting orders of six Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs)/DSPs of Rawalpindi district, informed sources here on Thursday. A notification in this regard has also been issued by the provincial police chief, they said.

According to sources, IGP Punjab Faisal Shahkar transferred DSP Investigation Rawalpindi Azhar Mehmood Aslam and posted him as SDPO Murree. SDPO Murree Arif Mehmood was changed and appointed as SDPO Taxila by the provincial police chief. Sources added that former SDPO Taxila Waqas Khan (ASP) was posted as SDPO New Town Circle. DSP Syed Azhar Hussain Shah, who was serving as SDPO Civil Lines Circle, has been transferred and posted as SDPO Cantt Circle. ASP Kainat Azhar Khan, who was serving as SDPO Cantt, replaced Azhar Shah as new SDPO Civil Lines Circle, sources said. IGP Punjab Faisal Shahkar also issued transfer orders of SDPO/ASP New Town Circle Maham Khan and posted her as SDPO City Circle. All the newly appointed SDPOs have assumed their charge.

