Internet connectivity problems due to ‘issue’ in data networks: PTA
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday morning said internet connectivity problems that have been reported by the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) have been caused by an “issue” in data networks between the South and North regions.
“As reported by PTCL, issue has been reported in data networks between South and North which is causing internet connectivity issues,” the PTA said in a statement on Twitter.
This issue is being investigated. PTA is monitoring the situation and further updates will be shared.
— PTA (@PTAofficialpk) August 19, 2022
Without elaborating any further on the nature of the problem, PTA said that the “issue” is being investigated.
The statement added that the PTA is monitoring the situation and will keep users updated.
PTCL services are down all over the country.
This includes internet subscriptions of private organisations, home users and offices in general.