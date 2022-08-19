Internet connectivity problems due to ‘issue’ in data networks: PTA

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday morning said internet connectivity problems that have been reported by the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) have been caused by an “issue” in data networks between the South and North regions.

“As reported by PTCL, issue has been reported in data networks between South and North which is causing internet connectivity issues,” the PTA said in a statement on Twitter.

