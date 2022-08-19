Iraqi Shia cleric visits Saudi Arabia amid political crisis

Prominent Iraqi Shia cleric Ammar al-Hakim arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday evening, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The Hikma Movement leader was received at the Jeddah airport by Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdul Karim Al-Khuraiji.

Al-Hakim’s visit came after his participation on Wednesday in a national dialogue between the presidencies in Iraq and leaders of political forces, aiming to resolve the country’s political crisis.

Iraqi media, however, circulated unofficial news that Hakim will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his stay in the Kingdom.

Iraq has been in a political deadlock for nine months following the country’s general elections last October, which failed since then to agree on a new government between the rival parties.