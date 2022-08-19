ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has clarified that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, a judge of the apex court has no twitter account and termed it fake. The statement issued by the PRO of the top court on Thursday said that a fake twitter account with the name of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah is being run on social media. It is, therefore, clarified that the judge is neither using any twitter account, or page, nor any other ID on any other social networking websites. It further said that the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) has also been asked to block such names and IDs, pages and take legal action against the delinquents in accordance with law.