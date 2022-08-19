You might also like More from author
National

FM vows to build result-oriented engagement with CARs

National

IHC orders Islamabad IGP to probe alleged police torture on Gill

National

Death toll in Kabul mosque blast rises to 21: police

National

Army, Rangers to be deployed during LG polls, by-election in Karachi

National

Gill has ‘breathing problem since childhood’

National

Pakistan, Iran keen to sign FTA in six months

National

Bushra Bibi forbids Imran visiting flood-hit areas, says Marriyum

National

Imran confusing people by distorting facts, playing mind games: PM Shehbaz

National

BRT Peshawar’s audit report reveals irregularities worth billions of rupees

National

PTI chief still MNA as per ECP record, says CEC during Toshakhana hearing

