Karachi Police chief reviews security plan of LB elections, by-election in NA-245

Meeting decides to increase patrolling, ensure additional deployment of police personnel at specific points.

KARACHI – Karachi Additional IG Javed Alam Odho on Thursday chaired an important meeting regarding election and security arrangements at Karachi Police Office here.

The participants of the meeting held a detailed review of all the security arrangements regarding the by-election on NA-245 Karachi and local body elections in Karachi, said a spokesperson of the Karachi police spokesperson.

The officials concerned gave detailed briefing on the occasion regarding the security plan of the bye-election on NA-245 Karachi and LG elections in Karachi.

The Karachi police chief directed the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements to ensure foolproof security on the occasion.

The meeting decided to increase patrolling and ensure additional deployment of police personnel at specific points in accordance with the security plan and to make effective security in the sensitive areas.

It was also decided that Anti Riots Force, RRF and other units should also be kept alert to deal with any untoward incident on the occasion.

The Karachi police chief directed that the police officers and personnel on security duty should be given full briefing and implementation of COVID SOPs should be ensured.

The meeting appreciated the services of the district police and traffic police during the recent rains in the city and issued instructions for further improvement.

The Karachi police chief issued orders for strict action against Gutka/Mawa and issued directives to ensure the arrest of the accused and absconders as soon as possible. The Karachi Police Chief also issued orders to fully monitor the persons included in the 4th schedule and initiate appropriate action.

DIG Admin, DIG South, DIG West, DIG Traffic, District SSPs and other senior officers participated in the meeting.